Mark Zuckerberg Teases Meta Quest 3, Coming This Fall for $689

Ahead of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset. Zuckerberg’s announcement promises higher resolution, stronger performance and cutting-edge technology.

In a press release, it’s claimed that Meta Quest 3 is the “most powerful headset yet” from the company. The headset offers breakthrough Meta Reality technology by way of a next-generation Snapdragon chipset. Meta has developed the new chip in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. It’s claimed that this next-gen chip offers more than twice the graphical performance than the Snapdragon GPU in Quest 2. More details on this mysterious chip will be unveiled “later this year.”

The Meta Quest 3 has been redesigned to be slimmer, and more comfortable, according to the company. Meta has designed the headset to provide a 40 percent slimmer optic profile. Additionally, the Quest 3′ Touch Plus controllers offer a more ergonomic form factor. According to Meta, the out-tracking rings were able to be scrapped as they now utilize “advances in tracking technology.” TruTouch haptics, which was introduced in the Touch Pro, are also featured. Hand tracking is also confirmed to be supported right out of the box.

Meta Quest 3 provides support for both AR and VR experiences. As such, the headset provides support for high-fidelity colour passthrough. machine learning, and spatial understanding in order to better enable users to interact with their physical environment. For instance, popular virtual board game title Demeo can be played on your actual dining room table. You can always decorate your room while playing Painting VR. Quest 3 supports dual 4MP RGB colour cameras and a depth sensor. It’s claimed that more accurate representations of your play space are enabled with 10x more pixels.

It’s confirmed that Quest 3 is backwards compatible with the Quest 2 catalogue, bringing over 500 games, apps, and experiences over to the new headset. New titles and experiences are expected to debut during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase today, including Quest 3’s AAA flagship adventure.

Quest 3 will be available in Canada this fall The 128GB headset starts at $689.99. More details are expected during the Connect conference on September 27th.