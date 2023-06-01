Meta Quest Gaming Showcase: Here are All Games Coming

John Quintet
1 min ago

At the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase for 2023 today, the event featured an array of exciting titles showcasing what’s next in virtual reality gaming. Earlier today, Meta teased its upcoming Quest 3 set to debut this fall, while also dropping the price of Quest 2 and promising a software update for the latter and Quest Pro, to bring performance upgrades.

One of the highlights of today’s Quest gaming showcase was the introduction of Asgard’s Wrath 2, the latest masterpiece from Oculus Studios. This highly immersive game is set to redefine the boundaries of virtual reality gaming and has been generating considerable excitement among gamers and critics alike.

YouTube video

Attendees were also treated to a thrilling preview of a VR adaptation of the popular rhythm game, Samba de Amigo. This made-for-VR version promises to transport players into an electrifying world of music and dance, offering an unforgettable gaming experience.

YouTube video

In addition, the event featured an engaging conversation with Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins, who shared insights into the future of the NFL PRO ERA series, providing football fans with a glimpse into the exciting developments planned for the franchise.

Tender Claws’s Stranger Things VR, an eagerly anticipated project, received an update during the showcase, fueling speculation about the game’s immersive and thrilling gameplay.

YouTube video

Moreover, attendees were delighted by the surprise announcements of Bulletstorm and The 7th Guest, as well as the unveiling of a new Vampire: The Masquerade game. These additions to the gaming lineup sparked enthusiasm among fans of various genres.

YouTube video

Although no footage was showcased, the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase confirmed that the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR will be unveiled at Ubisoft’s event later this month, adding to the mounting anticipation surrounding the highly popular franchise’s immersive virtual reality adaptation.

Meta Quest ensured that all games showcased during the event will be compatible with Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and the newly announced Meta Quest 3, ensuring an exciting gaming experience for users regardless of their choice of headset.

Enthusiasts who missed the showcase need not worry, as trailers and additional details for all the showcased games are available for viewing. Gamers are encouraged to wishlist and pre-order their favourites, with Meta Quest promising to unveil further exciting developments surrounding the Meta Quest 3 later this year.

Check out the full list of upcoming Meta Quest Games below:

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Samba de Amigo
  • I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine
  • Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire
  • UNDERDOGS
  • Little Cities – Sandbox Update
  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
  • The Next Evolution of NFL PRO ERA
  • Racket Club
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
  • Dungeons of Eternity
  • The 7th Guest
  • Arizona Sunshine 2
  • Stranger Things VR
  • Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable
  • Bulletstorm
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • PowerWash Simulator VR
  • We Are One
  • Demeo Battles
  • Death Game Hotel
  • Onward – Update 1.11
  • Walkabout Mini Golf
  • Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game – Fleet Expansion

Check out a replay of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase for 2023 below:

YouTube video

