Quest 2 and Quest Pro Price Drops Coming, Plus Software Upgrades

After teasing the Meta Quest 3 mixed-reality headset this morning, there are also some changes coming to the Quest 2 and Quest Pro as well.

From June 4 onwards, Meta says it is dropping the price of the Quest 2: the 128GB model will now be priced at $419.99 CAD, while the 256GB version will cost $489.99 CAD. This step aims to make its comprehensive content library and the immersive experience of our 6DOF VR more accessible to a larger audience, said a Meta spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

In terms of system improvements, the GPU and CPU of both Quest 2 and Quest Pro will improve in an upcoming software update. Users of the Quest 2 and Pro will get improved CPU performance by up to 26% and an increase in GPU speed by up to 19% for Quest 2 and 11% for Quest Pro.

These performance upgrades via software will allow games and apps to handle higher pixel densities without any loss in frame rates. As developers begin to leverage these improvements, users can look forward to smoother gameplay, a more user-friendly interface, and more enriching content on both devices, says Meta.

Currently, Quest 2 starts at $529.99 and Quest Pro at $1,399.99 in Canada. Quest 3 will start from $689.99 CAD and will debut later this fall.

Meta’s announcement today undercuts Apple’s impending mixed reality headset unveil, set for next Monday at the WWDC keynote. Seeing these prices for Quest 2 down to $419 CAD, it’ll be a tough sell for Apple to push a headset that’s rumoured to be $3,000 USD (although I’m guessing it has to be at least half of this rumoured price).