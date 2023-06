Apple released a replay of its WWDC23 keynote shortly after it concluded, and it’s also available on YouTube.

Check out the full 2 hour and 6-minute video below, which includes product trailers for Apple Vision Pro.

Today Apple announced new Mac hardware, and gave software updates on the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, plus its “one more thing” announcement was its mixed-reality headset priced at a cool $3,499 USD.

