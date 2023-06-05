Apple Unveils 15-inch MacBook Air with M2

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

15-inch macbook air

Apple has unveiled a new 15-inch MacBook Air at its WWDC keynote.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is 11.5mm thin and is the “thinnest 15-inch laptop” says Apple. It has a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 5mm borders.

Apple says it only weighs 3 pounds and features MagSafe, along with two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack, it also comes in four colours. The screen supports 500 nits brightness and 1 billion colours.

Battery life is pegged at 18 hours. You can up to 24GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage.

m2 macbook air 15-inch

MacBook Air 15-inch pricing is at $1,299 USD. Education is at $1,199 USD. The 13-inch MacBook Air is now $100 off at $1,099 USD and the 13-inch Air with M1 is at $999 USD. Canadian pricing to follow…

…developing, refresh for updates

Other articles in the category: Mac

Apple Unveils macOS Sonoma with New Features

Apple has unveiled the next version of its Mac operating system—macOS Sonoma—inspired by wine country in California. New to macOS Sonoma are widgets for the desktop to get personalized and to get things done. You will be able to access your iPhone widgets from your Mac if your phone is close by or on the...
Gary Ng
22 mins ago

Apple Unveils New Mac Pro with M2 Ultra

Along with Mac Studio getting an upgrade to M2 Ultra, Apple has also upgraded its Mac Pro with Apple Silicon as well, completing its pro transition to its own chips. M2 Ultra brings up to 24-core CPU and up to 76-core GPU for Mac Pro and up to 192GB of unified memory. Mac Pro can...
Gary Ng
47 mins ago