Apple Unveils 15-inch MacBook Air with M2

Apple has unveiled a new 15-inch MacBook Air at its WWDC keynote.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is 11.5mm thin and is the “thinnest 15-inch laptop” says Apple. It has a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 5mm borders.

Apple says it only weighs 3 pounds and features MagSafe, along with two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack, it also comes in four colours. The screen supports 500 nits brightness and 1 billion colours.

Battery life is pegged at 18 hours. You can up to 24GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage.

MacBook Air 15-inch pricing is at $1,299 USD. Education is at $1,199 USD. The 13-inch MacBook Air is now $100 off at $1,099 USD and the 13-inch Air with M1 is at $999 USD. Canadian pricing to follow…

…developing, refresh for updates