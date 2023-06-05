Apple M2 Ultra: What You Need to Know

Apple has just announced the launch of the M2 Ultra, an advanced system on a chip that brings groundbreaking performance enhancements to Macs.

With its second-generation 5-nanometer process and UltraFusion technology, Apple has managed to connect two M2 Max chips, resulting in a chip that delivers double the performance.

The M2 Ultra boasts a staggering 134 billion transistors, 20 billion more than its predecessor M1 Ultra, offering unparalleled power and capability.

One of the most impressive features of the M2 Ultra is its unified memory architecture, which supports an extraordinary 192GB of memory capacity, a 50% increase compared to the M1 Ultra.

Additionally, it provides an outstanding 800GB/s of memory bandwidth, doubling that of the M2 Max. The M2 Ultra also includes a more potent CPU, which is 20% faster than its predecessor.

It also incorporates a Neural Engine that performs 40 percent faster, along with a media engine that delivers twice the capabilities of the M2 Max, specifically designed for ProRes acceleration.

“M2 Ultra delivers astonishing performance and capabilities for our pro users’ most demanding workflows, while maintaining Apple silicon’s industry-leading power efficiency,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s SVP of Hardware Technologies.

Srouji explained how the M2 Ultra’s architecture is constructed by connecting two M2 Max dies using UltraFusion, Apple’s custom-built packaging technology.

By employing a silicon interposer that establishes over 10,000 signals, the UltraFusion architecture achieves more than 2.5TB/s of low-latency interprocessor bandwidth.

The M2 Ultra’s 24-core CPU consists of 16 next-generation high-performance cores and eight high-efficiency cores, providing up to 20% faster performance compared to the M1 Ultra.

Apple says with the M2 Ultra powering the new Mac Pro, the Mac transition to Apple silicon is now complete.