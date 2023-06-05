Apple Unveils Mac Studio with M2 Ultra Chip

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

m2 mac studio

Apple has announced its Mac Studio computer has been upgraded with its new M2 Max and new M2 Ultra chip, which combines two M2 Max chips.

The new Mac Studio has 10Gb Ethernet, HDMI, SDXC and Thunderbolt 4 ports, while it can support 8K displays. It can have up to 192GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage and you get up to 20% faster CPU and 30% faster GPUs.

m2 ultra mac studio

Check out the features of Mac Studio below:

mac studio hero

…developing, more to follow

