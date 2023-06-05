Apple Unveils macOS Sonoma with New Features

Apple has unveiled the next version of its Mac operating system—macOS Sonoma—inspired by wine country in California.

New to macOS Sonoma are widgets for the desktop to get personalized and to get things done.

You will be able to access your iPhone widgets from your Mac if your phone is close by or on the same Wi-Fi network.

Also new:

Screen savers

Profiles in Safari

Game mode

Siri (instead of Hey Siri)

Live stickers in Messages

Predictive text

Camera reactions

Presenter Overlay

Screen sharing picker

Shared passwords

Locked private browsing windows

Document AutoFill

Web apps in Dock

Apple also says new features coming to iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will also land on macOS Sonoma.

