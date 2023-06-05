Apple Unveils macOS Sonoma with New Features

Apple M2 Ultra: What You Need to Know
Apple has announced the arrival of the M2 Ultra, an advanced system on a chip that brings groundbreaking performance enhancements to Macs.
Apple has unveiled the next version of its Mac operating system—macOS Sonoma—inspired by wine country in California.
New to macOS Sonoma are widgets for the desktop to get personalized and to get things done.
You will be able to access your iPhone widgets from your Mac if your phone is close by or on the same Wi-Fi network.
Also new:
Apple also says new features coming to iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will also land on macOS Sonoma.
…developing, refresh for updates