Rogers ‘Confident’ Carrier Deals Coming for TTC Subway

Rogers acquired BAI Canada back in April, taking control of the wireless network for the TTC subway network and tunnels.

Today, Rogers announced it is “confident of reaching deals with all carriers,” while adding if they cannot, they will propose a “dispute resolution process to help us get there.” When asked for clarification on this dispute process, we did not hear back from Rogers as of writing.

Bell and Telus had proposed to buy the network from the TTC, but it was rejected. Both companies want a different system aside from Rogers holding control.

Rogers reiterated today, “we signed a deal to modernize and expand the network across the entire subway system to deliver full wireless coverage, for everyone. Regardless of their carrier.” The company says this is a goal it shares with Torontonians, the TTC and Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, who has threatened to take action if the TTC isn’t available for all carriers.