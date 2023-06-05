Rogers ‘Confident’ Carrier Deals Coming for TTC Subway

Today, Rogers announced it is “confident of reaching deals with all carriers,” while adding if they cannot, they will propose a “dispute resolution process to help us get there.” When asked for clarification on this dispute process, we did not hear back from Rogers as of writing.
Rogers reiterated today, “we signed a deal to modernize and expand the network across the entire subway system to deliver full wireless coverage, for everyone. Regardless of their carrier.” The company says this is a goal it shares with Torontonians, the TTC and Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, who has threatened to take action if the TTC isn’t available for all carriers.
Rogers-owned Fido recently matched Freedom Mobile’s newest $50/40GB Canada-US calling plan that includes talk, text and data in both countries, but only in Quebec. This $50/40GB plan as of today has expanded outside of Quebec for the first time, reaching the Ottawa region. That’s according to RFD, as users noted those with area codes 613,...
In a significant development for rural connectivity, Rogers and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited have joined forces to establish a reliable 5G wireless network along a 180 km stretch of Highway 652 in the Cochrane area. This collaborative effort aims to enhance wireless connectivity for residents, business travellers, and employees of Agnico Eagle, while prioritizing the...
Major telcos continue to offer wildfire relief for affected customers in Nova Scotia. Yesterday, Rogers and Fido said it would waive overages for customers in Nova Scotia. On late Monday, Telus and Koodo announced it would also give 50GB of extra data to postpaid wireless customers affected by the wildfires. Telus said it has committed...