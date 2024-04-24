Rogers ‘Exclusive Offer Hotline’: Special Deals to ‘Valued’ Customers

Rogers exclusive offer hotline

Rogers is offering up some special deals for “valued” customers, through its Exclusive Offer Hotline it has created.

That’s according to iPhone in Canada reader Edward, who notes an email received detailed special deals if he called in to the company.

Rogers explains to customers that their needs can change, which is why the hotline was created so customers could get curated exclusive offers to match their needs. Not only that, the special 1-855 number gives priority service so your call is connected to an agent faster.

Edward has two cellphone lines with Rogers and was offered the following 5G options, which are after $40/month discounts for 24 months:

  • $34/50GB
  • $40/75GB
  • $50/100GB

These are similar plans being offered by Telus-owned Public Mobile and Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile, but the latter’s includes Canada-US roaming.

All of the plans above are at 5G data speeds, with unlimited nationwide calling and messaging, basic voicemail and the usual extras. There are no contracts required.

Rogers says the offer expires on April 29, 2024, urging customers their exclusive offers are just a call away. Again, it looks like this special offer is not being sent to everyone, but you may want to check your email spam folder just in case.

Did you get this email offer from Rogers? Let us know what you were offered in the comments below.

