Samsung Opens New Retail Stores in Canada

John Quintet
51 mins ago

Samsung ontario

Samsung Canada has expanded its retail operations in Canada by opening new Samsung Experience Stores in Ontario.

The newly opened stores are located at the Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga and Bramalea City Centre Mall in Brampton. These aren’t at the scale of Apple Stores by any means, and look to be just larger kiosks showcasing company products.

These stores aim to introduce customers to Samsung devices, while letting them try out new products plus also get exclusive deals. The Square One store welcomed customers starting on May 19, while the Bramalea City Centre location is slated to open doors in early June.

“Our new Samsung Experience Stores will allow more Canadians to immerse themselves in our innovative ecosystem of connected devices – a crucial part of today’s shopping experience,” said Krista Collinson, Head of Direct to Consumer and Retail Excellence at Samsung Canada, in an issued statement.

“Our retail evolution is rooted in providing a best-in-class customer experience, offering Canadians the flexibility to shop when, where and how they want, while also meeting the needs of new customers,” added Collinson.

The latest devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Book3, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 are available at these stores for demos, with Samsung staff on hand to detail features.

Samsung says customers can make in-store purchases, order online for pick-up, or engage in an “endless aisle” shopping experience, browsing and selecting from Samsung’s wide array of products, including TVs, monitors, appliances, and more.

Other articles in the category: News

Google Debuts Passkeys for Workspace and Cloud Services

Back in May, Google launched passkeys for Google Accounts, offering a password-less sign-in option that instead uses biometrics on devices such as Face ID or Touch ID on Apple devices, for example. Now, Google Cloud has announced passkeys are now available in open beta for Google Workspace and Google Cloud customers. Cyber threats have been...
Austin Blake
22 mins ago

Zoom IQ Features Now Available with Free Trials

Zoom has announced the expansion of Zoom IQ, its generative AI-based companion aimed at revamping team collaboration and boosting productivity. The features, available through free trials for customers on select plans, include Zoom Meeting summary and Zoom Team Chat compose. "Zoom IQ, our generative AI assistant, provides new capabilities for users to manage everyday tasks...
John Quintet
60 mins ago

Apple Starts Selling Ted Lasso Merchandise

Apple has started selling Ted Lasso merchandise, but it’s not available online and so far only at its Apple Park visitor center store. Ted Lasso is the Apple TV+ original hit series and the merchandise is from AFC Richmond, the football team that stars in the award-winning show. The merchandise was rumoured to be sold...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago