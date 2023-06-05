Samsung Opens New Retail Stores in Canada

Samsung Canada has expanded its retail operations in Canada by opening new Samsung Experience Stores in Ontario.

The newly opened stores are located at the Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga and Bramalea City Centre Mall in Brampton. These aren’t at the scale of Apple Stores by any means, and look to be just larger kiosks showcasing company products.

These stores aim to introduce customers to Samsung devices, while letting them try out new products plus also get exclusive deals. The Square One store welcomed customers starting on May 19, while the Bramalea City Centre location is slated to open doors in early June.

“Our new Samsung Experience Stores will allow more Canadians to immerse themselves in our innovative ecosystem of connected devices – a crucial part of today’s shopping experience,” said Krista Collinson, Head of Direct to Consumer and Retail Excellence at Samsung Canada, in an issued statement.

“Our retail evolution is rooted in providing a best-in-class customer experience, offering Canadians the flexibility to shop when, where and how they want, while also meeting the needs of new customers,” added Collinson.

The latest devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Book3, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 are available at these stores for demos, with Samsung staff on hand to detail features.

Samsung says customers can make in-store purchases, order online for pick-up, or engage in an “endless aisle” shopping experience, browsing and selecting from Samsung’s wide array of products, including TVs, monitors, appliances, and more.