How to Download iOS 17 Beta on iPhone for Free

Earlier today the Internet was abuzz that Apple made its iOS 17 beta available for free temporarily to the masses, and that actually was intentional.

As noted by iSoftware Updates, Apple’s developer website now says you can install beta software for free, just by signing into the site with your Apple ID.

Under “OS beta releases”, there’s a black dot noting it’s available for those signing in with their Apple ID and also for the paid $99 USD/year Apple Developer Program:

We can confirm this is the case after downloading iOS 17 beta for free on an older iPhone. We’re not part of the Apple Developer Program or Public Beta and had no profiles installed on this device.

How to install iOS 17 beta for free? It’s easy. Just log in to Apple’s developer website here with your Apple ID from your iPhone. You’ll then be able to see all beta software on the downloads page.

Head over to downloads, scroll down to where it says iOS 16.6 beta 2 and click ‘Install Profile’. This profile essentially allows your iPhone to start downloading beta software, including iOS 17 beta. The other method would be to manually download an iOS 17 beta restore image to your Mac, but installing a beta profile is much easier as you can get the beta over-the-air via Wi-Fi or cellular data.

Follow the instructions to install the beta profile by agreeing to terms. Next, go to Settings on your iPhone and tap ‘Profile Downloaded’, then follow the onscreen instructions and your phone will need to reboot.

Next, go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. From here under Beta Updates, select iOS 17 Developer Beta. Once you do and go back to the Software Update page, you’ll see iOS 17 Developer Beta available to download and install.

Apple’s servers are likely slammed right now, as it took a while for our download to initiate and finally start the process.

There are caveats of course. iOS 17 beta, like other first beta versions, will be buggy so it’s best to install it on a secondary device instead of your daily iPhone. If you do install iOS 17 beta on your main phone, be warned that some apps may not work with iOS 17 or cause issues, so be warned.

Let us know if you were able to install iOS 17 beta for free as per our instructions above.