SaskTel Expands High Speed Internet to Meadow Lake

SaskTel has expanded its infiNET internet service to Meadow Lake, further advancing its $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative.

The rollout in Meadow Lake yesterday has expanded to specific neighbourhoods, with the majority of the community expected to be connected to the fibre network by the end of July.

“I am extremely pleased with SaskTel’s continued efforts to expand their infiNET network so that residents across the province may benefit from the latest advancements in communications technologies and take full advantage of the opportunities available in the modern world,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel.

The City of Meadow Lake’s Mayor, Merlin Seymour, celebrated SaskTel’s launch of its fibre internet services in their community, highlighting the potential benefits for the city’s residents and businesses. He emphasized that the new fibre infrastructure would improve the quality of life for residents, aid local businesses, and make Meadow Lake more appealing for future economic development.

SaskTel’s infiNET service, powered by the corporation’s fibre optic broadband network, can deliver internet speeds of nearly a Gigabit per second (Gbps). The infiNET network can expand to accommodate the growing demands of SaskTel’s customers as cloud services, video streaming, and smart technologies become more popular.

SaskTel’s Rural Fibre Initiative is a multiphase program set to invest $200 million to provide infiNET services to over 130 rural communities, reaching more than 110,000 residents and businesses. Upon completion of the announced phases, SaskTel’s infiNET network will cover roughly 80% of all households in the province.

SaskTel’s commitment to invest over $1.6 billion across Saskatchewan in the next five years underscores their ongoing expansion of infiNET and 5G networks. This investment will help drive Saskatchewan’s transition towards becoming a smart province and ensure it remains one of the most connected regions in Canada, it says.