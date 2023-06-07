Rogers, Telus, Bell Launch New Canada-US Roaming Plans

Gary Ng
47 mins ago

Rogers, Telus and Bell have launched new Canada-US roaming plans, but only in Quebec and for the Ottawa region in Ontario.

The new plans are seemingly a response to Freedom Mobile and its $50/40GB Canada-US plan, but mainly to compete with similar Canada-US plans from Quebecor’s Videotron in Quebec.

As for the ‘Big 3’, their new Canada-US plans are as follows:

  • $65/25GB
  • $70/50GB

The plans are all at full 5G+ speeds and include unlimited talk, text and data while in Canada and the U.S.

Rogers is also offering $85/60GB (Telus too) and $110/100GB Canada-US plans in Quebec. Videotron offers a 100GB annual data bonus for its plans.

For those outside Quebec, you’ll need to pay $105/month for a Canada-US plan from Rogers, Telus and Bell, that includes 150GB of data (probably overkill for the average user).

It’s unclear if incumbents will expand these new Canada-US roaming plans outside of Quebec. Rogers-owned Fido did match Freedom Mobile’s Canada-US plan at $50/40GB.

Once Freedom Mobile establishes its 5G network in the next couple of years, it’ll be even more interesting to see what their promised price reductions will be compared to the ‘Big 3’.

These Canada-US roaming plans are cheaper than subscribing to daily roaming plans when travelling down south. Of course, you could always use an eSIM to buy data from third-party services such as Airalo (save 10% with code IPHONEINCANADA until Dec. 31, 2023) or Keepgo (get 3GB bonus) ahead of your U.S. travels.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Here are Bell EPP Promo Plans: June 2023

Earlier we told you about Rogers Preferred Program promo plans for corporate customers and now we have some Bell Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) plans to share with you, also for June 2023. According to an email sent to Bell EPP customers today, the wireless carrier says the following 5G promotions are available right now for...
Gary Ng
24 hours ago

Bell’s Virgin Plus Slashes Internet Plans by 50% Off

Bell-owned Virgin Plus is offering up home internet deals for customers in Ontario at discounts at 50% off. For new internet activations, you get unlimited data, free installation and wireless modem rental, all with no contract. Right now, there are 12 months of credits being applied to all internet plans, taking their advertised prices down...
Gary Ng
3 days ago

Bell Launches 55GB Unlimited 5G Plan

Bell has tweaked its unlimited 5G plans for both bundle and mobile-only customers. For those with Bell services, the Promo 50 plan at $65/50GB has been eliminated, leaving just the Essential 75 plan at $55/75GB and Ultimate 150 Canada/US plan at $75/150GB as the only plans available to those with bundled services. For standalone unlimited...
Gary Ng
5 days ago