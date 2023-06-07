Rogers, Telus, Bell Launch New Canada-US Roaming Plans

Rogers, Telus and Bell have launched new Canada-US roaming plans, but only in Quebec and for the Ottawa region in Ontario.

The new plans are seemingly a response to Freedom Mobile and its $50/40GB Canada-US plan, but mainly to compete with similar Canada-US plans from Quebecor’s Videotron in Quebec.

As for the ‘Big 3’, their new Canada-US plans are as follows:

$65/25GB

$70/50GB

The plans are all at full 5G+ speeds and include unlimited talk, text and data while in Canada and the U.S.

Rogers is also offering $85/60GB (Telus too) and $110/100GB Canada-US plans in Quebec. Videotron offers a 100GB annual data bonus for its plans.

For those outside Quebec, you’ll need to pay $105/month for a Canada-US plan from Rogers, Telus and Bell, that includes 150GB of data (probably overkill for the average user).

It’s unclear if incumbents will expand these new Canada-US roaming plans outside of Quebec. Rogers-owned Fido did match Freedom Mobile’s Canada-US plan at $50/40GB.

Once Freedom Mobile establishes its 5G network in the next couple of years, it’ll be even more interesting to see what their promised price reductions will be compared to the ‘Big 3’.

These Canada-US roaming plans are cheaper than subscribing to daily roaming plans when travelling down south. Of course, you could always use an eSIM to buy data from third-party services such as Airalo (save 10% with code IPHONEINCANADA until Dec. 31, 2023) or Keepgo (get 3GB bonus) ahead of your U.S. travels.