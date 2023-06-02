Fido Expands $50/40GB Canada-US Plan to One Ontario City

John Quintet
3 seconds ago

Rogers-owned Fido recently matched Freedom Mobile’s newest $50/40GB Canada-US calling plan that includes talk, text and data in both countries, but only in Quebec.

This $50/40GB plan as of today has expanded outside of Quebec for the first time, reaching the Ottawa region.

That’s according to RFD, as users noted those with area codes 613, 343, and 819 will be able to get this plan from Fido’s systems. The $50/40GB plan with Canada-US roaming is a decent deal for those that travel to the U.S. often, as it’s far cheaper than daily roam plans.

The plan is actually priced at $55 per month, but a $5 discount is applied when you set up auto pay, or pre-authorized credit card payments. The plan also includes 1,000 international long distance minutes from Fido and is available for new activations, bring your own device and hardware upgrades.

For existing Fido customers to switch to this plan, they’ll need to perform a hardware upgrade or finance devices to nab it.

Ottawa is just a short distance across the Ottawa River into Gatineau, Quebec, so most cellphone deals exclusive to the latter usually are available to those in the nation’s capital.

Let us know if you’re in the Ottawa region and able to get this $50/40GB Canada-US plan from Fido.

