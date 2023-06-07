Twitter Blue Now Lets You Edit Tweets Beyond 30 Minutes

Previously, Twitter Blue would give you the chance to edit tweets within 30 minutes. But now, you have up to 1 hour to edit tweets, double the timeframe compared to before. Twitter made the announcement on Tuesday evening.
Twitter Blue includes the following features and costs $10 CAD/month or $105 CAD per year on the web, and $15/month on iOS and Android:
Edit Tweet: Enables you to amend your published tweets within a 30-minute window.
Half Ads: Allows you to see approximately 50% fewer ads in your For You and Following timelines.
Prioritized Rankings: Gives a small boost to your interactions and ranks your replies closer to the top.
Longer Tweets: Permits you to tweet up to 10,000 characters, a feature exclusive to Blue subscribers.
Text Formatting: Provides the ability to bold and italicize text in your tweets.
Bookmark Folders: Allows you to group and organize bookmarked tweets into folders for easier access.
Custom App Icons: Lets you personalize your Twitter App icon display on your phone.
Custom Navigation: Lets you customize your navigation bar for quick access to preferred content.
Spaces Tab: Offers a new interface for easier access to audio content, currently in testing phase.
Top Articles: Automatically lists the most-shared articles from people in your network.
Reader: Transforms long threads into a cleaner and more pleasing reading experience.
Undo Tweet: Gives you a chance to retract a Tweet before it’s visible to others on Twitter.
Longer Video Upload: Allows you to upload videos up to 2 hours long and up to 8GB file size.
Themes: Provides colourful options to customize your app theme.
NFT Profile Pictures: Lets you show off your owned NFTs as your profile picture on your Twitter account.
SMS Two-Factor Authentication: Adds another layer of account protection with access to two-factor authentication via SMS.
With up to 1 hour to edit tweets, that gives users even more time to go back to edit mistakes or add to their original tweet.
