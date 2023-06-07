Twitter Blue Now Lets You Edit Tweets Beyond 30 Minutes

The Twitter Blue subscription service offers a variety of extra perks and the newest is the ability to edit tweets far later into the future than before.

Previously, Twitter Blue would give you the chance to edit tweets within 30 minutes. But now, you have up to 1 hour to edit tweets, double the timeframe compared to before. Twitter made the announcement on Tuesday evening.

Twitter Blue includes the following features and costs $10 CAD/month or $105 CAD per year on the web, and $15/month on iOS and Android:

Recent additions include longer video uploads of up to 2 hours long and up to 8GB in file size.

With up to 1 hour to edit tweets, that gives users even more time to go back to edit mistakes or add to their original tweet.