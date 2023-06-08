GM Electric Cars to Get Tesla Supercharger Access

General Motors (GM) is taking a significant step towards streamlining electric vehicle (EV) charging by announcing its plans to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) into its EV designs from 2025, reports Tesla North.

This strategic move, part of a collaborative effort with Tesla, will enable GM EV drivers to tap into Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network from early 2024. The initiative aims to widen charging options for GM’s customers, emphasizing the company’s ongoing commitment to providing ample charging access across residential, work, and public spaces.

Currently, GM’s Ultium Charge 360 initiative offers access to over 134,000 chargers. “Our vision of the all-electric future means producing millions of world-class EVs across categories and price points, while creating an ecosystem that will accelerate mass EV adoption,” said Mary Barra, GM Chair and CEO in a statement on Thursday. She added that the collaboration is a crucial part of the strategy to expand fast-charger access and possibly unify the industry under a single North American charging standard.

Starting from 2024, GM EV owners will have access to Tesla’s Supercharger Network through the use of an adapter. However, from 2025 onwards, GM’s EVs will come equipped with a NACS inlet, doing away with the need for an adapter to use Tesla Superchargers. GM also intends to make available adapters for NACS-enabled vehicles, allowing them to charge at CCS-capable fast-charge stations.

GM is also working towards integrating the Tesla Supercharger Network into its vehicle and mobile apps, enabling drivers to conveniently locate, pay for, and start charging at available Tesla Superchargers. This addition will supplement the charging experience at the growing Ultium Charge 360 Network and other charging stations that GM has made available through collaborations with various charging networks.

“Providing every EV owner with ubiquitous and reliable charging is a cornerstone of our mission to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy,” commented Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure.

In addition to this Tesla partnership, GM is forging ahead with industry peers to expedite the installation of charging facilities in homes, workplaces, and public areas through its Ultium Charge 360 initiative. Collaborations with Pilot Company and EVgo are set to add over 5,000 DC fast chargers to the nearly 13,000 existing ones in North America. Coupled with the deployment of community chargers across the U.S. and Canada, these initiatives are set to grant GM customers access to one of the largest integrated networks of high-power charging stations in North America.

GM’s move mirrors Ford’s recent announcement to adopt NACS and grant EV customers access to the Tesla Supercharger network. This development may mark another significant step towards standardizing the smaller and more compact Tesla charging standard over other charging plugs such as CCS.

