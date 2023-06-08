iOS 17 Brings 145+ New iPhone Features, Updates [VIDEO]

Earlier this week, Apple released the first iOS 17 beta for download, and this in-depth video covers 147 new features and changes it brings to the iPhone.

In case you missed it, Apple has made iOS 17 beta 1 available to everyone for free, meaning you can install it just by signing into Apple’s developer website with your Apple ID.

The release brings tons of great new features to the iPhone, including updates to the Lock Screen, Siri improvements, Music changes, Safari updates, new widgets, wallpapers, and more.

With iOS 17, you can now use your own photos to create live stickers, whereas updated Autocorrect provides a temporary underline for words that have been autocorrected.

The new Contact Posters feature changes how incoming calls look on your device, displaying the caller’s name and an image. Widgets are now interactive, allowing you to perform actions without going into the application.

Another great new feature is the Standby Mode, that turns your iPhone into a nightstand companion, displaying widgets like the clock and calendar when your device is locked.

Check out all these new iOS 17 features and more in action in this YouTube video by Brandon Butch: