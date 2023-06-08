Check Out 50+ New Features, Changes in macOS Sonoma [VIDEO]

Apple previewed macOS Sonoma at WWDC earlier this week, spotlighting tons of great new features and performance improvements it brings to the Mac.

While Apple only briefed on some of the top macOS Sonoma features during the keynote, a new YouTube video by Brandon Butch gives us an in-depth look at the release.

With macOS Sonoma, also known as macOS 14, Mac users get an all-new widget gallery that provides a wide range of options, seamlessly blending with the wallpaper to maintain focus on tasks.

Interactive features enable users to interact with reminders, media playback, home controls, and more, all from the desktop itself.

Safari also receives significant updates in macOS Sonoma. Private Browsing is now even more secure, offering enhanced protection against trackers and unauthorized access.

Meanwhile, a new Game Mode ensures optimized gaming performance by prioritizing CPU and GPU resources for games, resulting in smoother frame rates and a competitive edge.

Below is a list of some of the feature highlights in macOS 14 Sonoma:

New Screen Savers, Wallpapers

UI Updates

Interactive Desktop Widgets

New Typing Indicator

Predictive Text

Siri Changes

Facetime AR Animations

Safari Updates

Safari Web Apps

New Profiles

Game Mode

Photos Improvements

Weather Updates

Mail New Features

Reminders Updates

New features in Notes, Messages, Find My

Privacy and Security Changes

Take a look at the video below for all that’s new in macOS Sonoma, and visit this link to check if your Mac is compatible with macOS 14.