Uber Carshare Launching Soon in Toronto

In an effort to achieve zero emissions, Uber organized its first-ever sustainability product event, Go Get Zero, where it announced new products and features, including Carshare.

Launching soon in Toronto, Uber Carshare makes it easy to turn any car into a share car, allowing individuals to rent affordable cars from people residing in their own neighborhoods.

Carshare aims to provide a convenient, flexible, and cost-effective car rental experience to Uber users. With cars located just around the corner, users can easily unlock and drive them whenever needed.

The service offers hourly rental options, ensuring that customers only pay for the time they require. Additionally, a wide range of quality cars will be available, catering to diverse needs and budgets.

Most cars sit idle and are unused the majority of the time, so by putting them into shared use and optimizing utilization of existing vehicles on the road means fewer cars are needed to move more people.

Research indicates that carsharing encourages active users to decrease the number of cars they own, promoting a greener environment.

Following the recent acquisition of Car Next Door in Australia and its rebranding as Uber Carshare, the platform has experienced substantial growth. This success has provided Uber with the confidence to launch the product in Toronto and Boston this year.

To become one of the first borrowers or car owners through the new Uber service in Canada, you can sign up using this link to be one of the first to try Uber Carshare.