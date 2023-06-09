Bell Offers 55GB Promo Plan with New Phone Financing

The changes today also debut a new “SmartPay Offer”, which is geared towards those financing new smartphones on a two-year term.
The Promo 55 plan at $70/month with 55GB of data now includes a $5/month bill credit, taking it down to $65/55GB. The plan includes non-shareable data and speeds up to 250 Mbps, with overages at $20/GB up to 8GB and $0.02/MB thereafter, to go with SD video streaming and unlimited nationwide texting.
Other plans available from Bell right now include:
$65/50GB
$85/75GB
$105/150GB Canada-US
$60/15GB (hidden from the page as you must click the right arrow) for additional lines
I guess if you’re willing to sign on the dotted line for smartphone financing, saving $5/month is an added bonus?
