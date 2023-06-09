Bell Offers 55GB Promo Plan with New Phone Financing

Bell has tweaked its smartphone plans page, removing the tab that showed discounts for plans bundled with home services (or it’s been hidden and we’re blind).

The changes today also debut a new “SmartPay Offer”, which is geared towards those financing new smartphones on a two-year term.

The Promo 55 plan at $70/month with 55GB of data now includes a $5/month bill credit, taking it down to $65/55GB. The plan includes non-shareable data and speeds up to 250 Mbps, with overages at $20/GB up to 8GB and $0.02/MB thereafter, to go with SD video streaming and unlimited nationwide texting.

Other plans available from Bell right now include:

$65/50GB

$85/75GB

$105/150GB Canada-US

$60/15GB (hidden from the page as you must click the right arrow) for additional lines

I guess if you’re willing to sign on the dotted line for smartphone financing, saving $5/month is an added bonus?