Spotify Testing ‘Your Offline Mix’ for Patchy Connections

In a bid to enhance the user experience during limited internet connectivity, Spotify is conducting trials for a new feature called “Your Offline Mix.”

According to The Verge, the feature aims to automatically save a curated playlist of recently played songs for moments when the user’s internet connection is weak.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek shared a screenshot of the upcoming new feature today, revealing a playlist of approximately three and a half hours.

While no specific timeline was provided for the broader release, Ek’s tweet suggests it may not be too far off.

We've been testing out a new feature called "Your Offline Mix" – a playlist designed for those times when you might not be online

Currently, Spotify allows users to download playlists and albums for offline listening, a convenient option for conserving data when Wi-Fi is unavailable or during situations without an internet connection.

However, manually selecting music to download can be a hassle, especially for individuals who enjoy switching between various genres.

Spotify seems to have been working on its offline mix feature since mid-2020, as revealed by findings from app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. The reason behind the delay in its rollout remains unclear.

When the Your Offline Mix feature is eventually launched, it is expected to provide a convenient solution for users facing connectivity issues.

Spotify suggests downloading the “Your Top Songs” playlist generated last year. While it may not include the latest musical obsessions, it serves as a reliable starting point when faced with internet failures.

YouTube Music also offers a similar feature called Offline Mixtape, which has been available to its subscribers for several years now.