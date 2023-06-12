Apple TV+ Announces New Drama ‘Carême’ Based on World’s First Celebrity Chef

Apple TV+ has today announced a new eight-episode French drama ‘Carême’ based on the story of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême.

(Image via Wikipedia)

Carêmem, who was born in Paris to a poor family, rose from humble beginnings to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe.

While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France.

César Award winner Benjamin Voisin stars as Carême, and César Award nominee Jérémie Renier plays political genius Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord.

The upcoming Apple TV+ drama shows Carême as an orphan blessed with god-like culinary talent, who dreams of only one thing: to become the most famous chef in the world and to give letters of nobility to a new art, the “Gastronomy.”

Carême’s ambition attracts the attention of the most Machiavellian man of his time, Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, who has elevated French politics to a fine art. Talleyrand ensnares Carême, who could become a great chef but must first become a spy for France.

Based on a true story, “Carême” takes us through the harsh, miserable reality of 19th century kitchens juxtaposed with the magnificent opulence of the mansions and sophisticated aristocrats they serve, where manipulation is king.

The series is inspired by the book “Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, The First Celebrity Chef,” by multi-award-winning historian and actor Ian Kelly.

Carême will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ at an unannounced date.