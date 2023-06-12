Here are the First 15-inch MacBook Air Reviews [Roundup]

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

15 macbook air

At WWDC last week, Apple announced an all-new 15-inch MacBook Air, alongside M2 updates to the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, to go with its Vision Pro headset.

The first press reviews of the 15-inch MacBook Air were published today, sharing some first impressions of the new laptop powered by Apple’s M2 chip.

Check out the roundup of these 15-inch MacBook Air reviews below:

  • TechCrunch: Apple 15-inch M2 MacBook Air review
  • CNET: Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch Review: Finally, Big for Less
  • Engadget: Apple MacBook Air 15-inch review: A bigger screen makes a surprising difference
  • Macworld: 15-inch MacBook Air review: Apple’s best laptop, but bigger
  • Ars Technica: Review: Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air says what it is and is what it says
  • Six Colors: 15-inch MacBook Air review: Sometimes bigger is better
  • CNBC: The 15-inch MacBook Air offers superb battery life and portability at an aggressive price
  • The Guardian: 15in MacBook Air review: Apple’s best consumer laptop, just bigger
  • PCMag: Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch Review
  • TechRadar: Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review
  • Daily Express: Apple MacBook Air 15-inch review: Bigger screen is an absolute dream
  • T3: Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review: the Mac you never knew you wanted
  • Independent.ie: MacBook Air M2 15-inch review: the best laptop you can buy under €2,000
  • The Verge: Apple MacBook Air 15-inch review: exactly what was asked for
  • National Post: New MacBook Air 15-inch review: The world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop
  • LaptopMag: MacBook Air 15 hands-on review: The MacBook Air 13, but bigger
  • Pocket-lint: Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 2023) review: Bigger is better
  • Tom’s Guide: Apple MacBook Air 15-inch review: The best 15-inch laptop you can buy
  • Inc.: The 15-Inch MacBook Air Is Exactly What You Think It Is and That’s Brilliant

Check out video reviews and hands-on with the M2 15-inch MacBook Air below:

