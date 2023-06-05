15-inch MacBook Air Canadian Pricing Revealed

Apple has officially introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air, which combines the power of the M2 chip with an impressive 18-hour battery life.

Featuring an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the new MacBook Air boasts a fanless and remarkably thin design. It packs an immersive six-speaker sound system, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the efficiency of macOS Ventura.

“With its incredible performance and striking design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop. And it’s only possible with Apple silicon,” said John Ternus, Apple’s SVP of Hardware Engineering.

The new MacBook Air’s 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display features a brightness of up to 500 nits and support for 1 billion colours for rich and vibrant visuals, with razor-sharp text.

Measuring a mere 11.5mm thin, the new MacBook Air is the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop, weighing only 3.3 pounds. Despite its expansive display, the MacBook Air remains solid and durable, making it highly portable.

It not only boasts twice the resolution and 25% more brightness than comparable PC laptops, but it is also almost 40% thinner and half a pound lighter as well.

The MacBook Air includes MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connectivity and external display support up to 6K, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and comes in four colour options i.e. midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver.

The M2 chip features an 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU for blazing-fast graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

It also offers 100GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory, ensuring smooth multitasking and handling of complex workloads.

The 15-inch MacBook Air’s 1080p FaceTime HD camera is ideal for video calls and conferences, delivering excellent video quality. With the advanced image signal processor on the M2 chip, users will look their best during video calls.

2023 15-inch MacBook Air Pricing and Availability

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available to order today on apple.ca and in the Apple Store app. It will begin arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13.

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 starts at $1,749 CAD.

Additionally, the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 now starts at $1,449 CAD ($50 price drop) and the M1 MacBook Air remains from $1,299 CAD.