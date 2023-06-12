More Affordable Vision Pro to Arrive by End of 2025: Gurman

One of the biggest takeaways from the Vision Pro reveal during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) was the mixed reality headset’s cost. Now, it appears as though Apple may be developing a cheaper model to release.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple may offer a more affordable headset by the end of 2025. In the latest Power On newsletter (seen by MacRumors), Gurman states Apple may provide a non-pro version of the headset in the near future.

Similar to iPhone, the entry-level headset may be called “Apple Vision One” or “Apple Vision.” This would seemingly follow the same strategy Apple supports for iPhone, where it sells a base model as well as a ‘Pro’ level model.

Gurman claims that Apple may make hardware concessions in order to cut down on the $3,499 USD (around $4,700 CAD) price point. It’s claimed that Apple may downscale the dual 4K microLED displays, and M2 chip, and use fewer cameras in its array. This could result in a price point that is more obtainable for users.

However, one aspect that Gurman believes the company will not tamper is the eye and hand tracking system. “The external screen, known as EyeSight, to show a wearer’s eyes, as well as the eye- and hand-tracking system, are as core to the Apple Vision as a touchscreen is to an iPhone,” Gurman states.”I would expect a cheaper model to keep those features.”

As of now, the Vision Pro headset is expected to launch in early 2024. The only confirmed market it will be available in is the U.S. It’s still undetermined whether the Vision Pro will make its way to Canada in the foreseeable future and what it would cost to obtain.