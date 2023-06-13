Nomad’s New Base and Stand are Ready for StandBy Mode in iOS 17

Nomad has launched two new products, Base and Stand, designed to wirelessly power your devices at an affordable cost. Unlike their predecessors, Base One and Stand One, the new models are MagSafe compatible rather than Made for MagSafe (which requires licensing from Apple), enabling wireless charging for your iPhone at 7.5W and other devices at up to 15W.

Engineered to provide a superior wireless charging experience at a lower price, Nomad believes Base and Stand are perfect for those who prefer charging their devices at their desk or bedside table rather than needing sporadic quick energy boosts. Alongside a savings of $30 USD, these new models uphold the same premium fit and finish as Nomad’s earlier flagship products.

The Base model, priced at $70 USD, comes in white or black. It features a solid metal and glass design, weighing in at 536 grams. The package includes an integrated 2.0m nylon braided USB-C cable, but customers should note that it requires a 20W USB-C power adapter, which is not included.

The Stand model is priced slightly higher at $80 USD and also comes in black or white. It mirrors the design and features of the Base, but weighs a bit more at 614 grams. Similar to the Base, the Stand also comes with an integrated 2.0m nylon braided USB-C cable but requires a 20W USB-C power adapter, which is not included in the package.

Both of these new products which come with a lower price, debut ahead of the final release of iOS 17, which includes a new StandBy mode. When you charge your phone on its side in landscape mode, StandyBy launches and turns your iPhone into a helpful display, showcasing the time, calendar, weather and more.

Click here to visit Nomad’s website to learn more about the Base and Stand.