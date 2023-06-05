Here are 17 Big Things Announced at WWDC [VIDEO]

Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote took place today and the company had a jam-packed announcement.
We learned about a
new 15-inch MacBook Air, along with M2 Max and M2 Ultra upgrades for the Mac Studio and Mac Pro.
We also
saw previews of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17 and also the reveal of the Apple Vision Pro headset.
Apple shared a video today highlighting 17 big (and little) things from WWDC today. Check out the list below:
NameDrop: A feature for easily sharing information with contacts.
Contact Poster for FaceTime Calls: A feature that allows users to design and redesign their contact poster which will show up when they call or FaceTime.
FaceTime Message: If someone misses a FaceTime call, users can leave a FaceTime message.
Switching from iPhone to Apple TV: The video demonstrates how users can easily switch from iPhone to Apple TV during a FaceTime call.
Find My Pinging: A feature for locating lost items, including the Siri remote.
Stickers from Personal Photos: Allows users to create stickers from their photos.
Suggestions from Photos, Music, Locations, Workouts: Reflect on your day with suggestions from your photos, music, locations, and even workouts.
Topographic and Offline Maps: Users can take topographic and offline maps with them on a long ride.
Check In: Automatically lets a friend know when you get home.
Adaptive Audio: Keeps your attention on the important sounds around you.
Multiple Timers and Widgets: Now available on all your devices, including the new MacBook Air.
Game Mode on Mac: A feature for gaming on Mac.
Standby Mode for iPhone Charging: Turns iPhone into a simple clock, a music player, or even a live scoreboard when charging.
Live Voicemail Screening: Allows users to screen their calls with Live Voicemail.
Improved Autocorrect: Enhanced autocorrect feature.
Mood and Emotion Logging App: An app that allows users to log their moods and emotions right on iPhone, iPad, and watch.
Apple Vision Pro: first mixed-reality headset for $3,499 USD
Here’s the video:
VIDEO
What were your favourite announcements from the WWDC keynote today?
Other articles in the category: News
What’s New in macOS Sonoma
The update introduces a host of new features, including stunning screen savers, interactive widgets, and improved video conferencing capabilities.
Apple Introduces New Security Features Including ‘Live Voicemail’
Apple has announced its latest advancements in privacy and security, introducing updates to Safari, Communication Safety, and Lockdown Mode.
Apple Vision Pro: Specs, Features, Pricing, Release Date
Apple actually did it. They announced their long-awaited mixed-reality headset at its WWDC keynote today, with CEO Tim Cook pulling out a "one more thing" from the Steve Jobs playbook. Apple Vision Pro is the name of the headset and it looks like ski goggles on your face, a combination of materials and a design...