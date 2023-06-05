Here are 17 Big Things Announced at WWDC [VIDEO]

Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote took place today and the company had a jam-packed announcement.

We learned about a new 15-inch MacBook Air, along with M2 Max and M2 Ultra upgrades for the Mac Studio and Mac Pro.

We also saw previews of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17 and also the reveal of the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Apple shared a video today highlighting 17 big (and little) things from WWDC today. Check out the list below:

NameDrop : A feature for easily sharing information with contacts.

: A feature for easily sharing information with contacts. Contact Poster for FaceTime Calls : A feature that allows users to design and redesign their contact poster which will show up when they call or FaceTime.

: A feature that allows users to design and redesign their contact poster which will show up when they call or FaceTime. FaceTime Message : If someone misses a FaceTime call, users can leave a FaceTime message.

: If someone misses a FaceTime call, users can leave a FaceTime message. Switching from iPhone to Apple TV: The video demonstrates how users can easily switch from iPhone to Apple TV during a FaceTime call.

The video demonstrates how users can easily switch from iPhone to Apple TV during a FaceTime call. Find My Pinging : A feature for locating lost items, including the Siri remote.

: A feature for locating lost items, including the Siri remote. Stickers from Personal Photos : Allows users to create stickers from their photos.

: Allows users to create stickers from their photos. Suggestions from Photos, Music, Locations, Workouts : Reflect on your day with suggestions from your photos, music, locations, and even workouts.

: Reflect on your day with suggestions from your photos, music, locations, and even workouts. Topographic and Offline Maps : Users can take topographic and offline maps with them on a long ride.

: Users can take topographic and offline maps with them on a long ride. Check In : Automatically lets a friend know when you get home.

: Automatically lets a friend know when you get home. Adaptive Audio : Keeps your attention on the important sounds around you.

: Keeps your attention on the important sounds around you. Multiple Timers and Widgets : Now available on all your devices, including the new MacBook Air.

: Now available on all your devices, including the new MacBook Air. Game Mode on Mac : A feature for gaming on Mac.

: A feature for gaming on Mac. Standby Mode for iPhone Charging : Turns iPhone into a simple clock, a music player, or even a live scoreboard when charging.

: Turns iPhone into a simple clock, a music player, or even a live scoreboard when charging. Live Voicemail Screening : Allows users to screen their calls with Live Voicemail.

: Allows users to screen their calls with Live Voicemail. Improved Autocorrect : Enhanced autocorrect feature.

: Enhanced autocorrect feature. Mood and Emotion Logging App : An app that allows users to log their moods and emotions right on iPhone, iPad, and watch.

: An app that allows users to log their moods and emotions right on iPhone, iPad, and watch. Apple Vision Pro: first mixed-reality headset for $3,499 USD

Here’s the video:

What were your favourite announcements from the WWDC keynote today?