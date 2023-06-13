Telus to Invest $13 Million in Leduc

Telus has announced a $13 million investment plan for Leduc as part of its commitment to Alberta. The commitment includes a projected $19 billion investment in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum throughout the province by 2027.

“As a company that has been headquartered in Western Canada for over 125 years, Telus’ $19 billion investment in Alberta will further boost the strength of our world-leading wireless and PureFibre networks, enabling vital connectivity for millions of citizens,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of Telus in a statement.

The fresh wave of investment is expected not only to bolster local economies but also to ensure Albertans remain connected to vital services like healthcare, online education, and remote work opportunities.

Telus’ commitment to Alberta transcends financial investments in infrastructure and operations. Since 2000, Telus, along with its team members and retirees, have given $230 million in cash, in-kind contributions, and time to programs, while also volunteering 3.49 million hours to charities and community organizations throughout Alberta.