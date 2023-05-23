Telus to Invest Billions Across B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Telus announced a multi-billion investment today across three provinces, worth $81 billion aimed at expanding network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum by 2027.

Ontario is set to receive a sizable chunk of this investment, with Telus set to invest $28 billion over the next five years. This funding will boost the region’s technology infrastructure, building upon the $62 billion that Telus has already committed since 2000.

“Our $28 billion investment in Ontario will enhance our world-leading wireless network and offer vital connectivity for millions of residents,” said Telus President and CEO Darren Entwistle in a statement.

In British Columbia, Telus plans to invest $18.5 billion over the next five years to develop network infrastructure and operations. The company has already invested over $59 billion since 2000 in the province, earning the title of B.C’s top broadband network by Opensignal.

Telus says it is also celebrating a decade of PureFibre, which it emphasized as the only 100% fibre network in B.C. (a dig at Rogers-owned Shaw), aiming to connect an additional 100,000 homes and businesses across the province this year, including in areas like Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

In Alberta, Telus will invest $19 billion over the next five years as part of its nationwide investment strategy. The company, which has been headquartered in Western Canada for over 125 years, has already invested more than $57 billion in Alberta. The company will also continue to expand its PureFibre network in the province as well.

Since June 2022, Telus has been expanding its next-generation 5G wireless network across the country, leveraging the 3500 MHz spectrum, which offers increased capacity, lower latency, and faster speeds; the investments announced today will continue this rollout.

The 3500 MHz 5G spectrum is currently available in cities such as Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Halifax, and St. John’s.