Twitter Expands Group DMs to 100 People, As New Limits Approach

Twitter has announced that group Direct Messages can now include up to 100 people. This effectively doubles the previous 50-person limit to Twitter’s group DM feature.

On the social media platform, Twitter Support revealed that their group DM expansion is effective immediately. “Group Direct Messages can include up to 100 people,” the account confirms.

Is your group chat running out of space? Starting today, group Direct Messages can include up to 100 people. We'll increase this limit further over the coming weeks. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 13, 2023

“We’ll increase this limit further over the coming weeks,” the account continues. There’s currently no word on what the new limit will be when Twitter introduces the new limit.

News of this comes as reports that Twitter is working on a limit to the number of DMs non-Twitter Blue users can send per day. User Alessandro Paluzzi claims to have obtained a screenshot of what the notification message may look like. Once hitting the limit, a notice urging users to sign up for Twitter Blue will appear.

#Twitter is working to limit the number of DMs you can send per day before having to sign up for @TwitterBlue 👀 pic.twitter.com/R9UDmd4OAo — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 12, 2023

“Get verified to send more messages,” the notice reads. As of now, the daily limit of Direct Messages is 500. It’s not yet been confirmed what the new limit will be for non-verified users.

Twitter is also looking to roll out an update to limit who can DM you. Reports came out that Twitter is working to limit the ability to send a DM to those who don’t follow you to Blue subscribers only. Ex-Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently stated that this feature would help “distinguish between AI bots.”

Hopefully releasing the update this week. As I’ve said many times, it is increasingly difficult to distinguish between AI bots. Soon, it will be impossible. The only “social networks” that survive will be those that require verification. The payment system is a means of… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2023

Of course, this new limit will likely impact journalists and other users who actively reach out to others via DM for sources and privacy is of the utmost importance.

Many changes are on the horizon for Twitter’s Direct Message support. While group DMs are expanding, Twitter’s other limits are surely to impact the majority of users on the platform in the coming weeks.