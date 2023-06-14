Newegg’s Father’s Day Sale Includes Deals for Many Gaming Hardware and Accessories

Newegg is hosting its ‘Game Time for Rad Dads’ Father’s Day sale. Just in time for the celebration of dads on June 18th, Canadians can choose from a number of gaming gifts.

The sale is currently on now. Many of the pieces of gaming hardware and peripherals ship across Canada for free. Items on sale include gaming PCs, gaming laptops, chairs, video cards, SSD storage options, and more.

Here are a number of fantastic options to choose from.