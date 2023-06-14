Newegg’s Father’s Day Sale Includes Deals for Many Gaming Hardware and Accessories

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Newegg is hosting its ‘Game Time for Rad Dads’ Father’s Day sale. Just in time for the celebration of dads on June 18th, Canadians can choose from a number of gaming gifts.

The sale is currently on now. Many of the pieces of gaming hardware and peripherals ship across Canada for free. Items on sale include gaming PCs, gaming laptops, chairs, video cards, SSD storage options, and more.

Here are a number of fantastic options to choose from.

Skytech Shadow RTX 3060 Intel i5 12400F Desktop PC: $1,199.99 (save $600)
ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger Graphics Card: $459.99 (save $270)
MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo 14-inch QHD+ Touchscreen Laptop: $1,299.99 (save $500)
MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 Video Card: $409.99 (save $90)
Seagate Expansion 16TB External Hard Drive HDD – USB 3.0: $319.99 (save $90)
Samsung 980 PRO M.2 2280 1TB PCI-Express Gen 4.0 x4, NVMe: $109.97 (save $35)
ViscoLogic NINJA-X Ultra Premium Ergonomic Gaming Chair: $217.95 (save $102)
For more details and options, check out the ‘Game Time for Rad Dads’ listing on Newegg’s website.

