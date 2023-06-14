Twitter Unveils 31 New Emojis with Twemoji 15.0 Update

John Quintet
3 seconds ago

Emojipedia Twemoji 15 Header Image

Twitter has commenced the rollout of its latest emoji list for 2022, under its popular Twemoji style. The update, adding 31 fresh emoticons to its repertoire, encompasses a variety of themes, including the shaking face, the donkey, and the plain pink heart.

This marks the first refresh of Twitter’s Twemoji set since it transitioned to a private platform in October 2022. All the fresh additions are part of Emoji 15.0, as recommended by Unicode in September of the previous year, reports Emojipedia.

The update, however, does not include revisions to any previously released emoji designs. However, tweaks to the Face with Medical Mask, Pleading Face, and Face Holding Back Tears emojis have been noticeable within Twitter’s web application emoji picker tool for a few months.

At the time of reporting, Twitter for Android users are yet to access the Twemoji update due to the discontinuation of its use a few months back. Android devices now display the native emoji design set from either Google Noto Color Emoji or Samsung emoji, depending on the device manufacturer.

Despite the latest update enhancing support for Emoji 15.0 to Twemoji, no additions have been made to the glossy emoji sticker set used by Twitter’s image editing tool and Twitter Status feature.

The new emojis include:

Smileys & People:

  • Shaking Face
  • Rightwards Pushing Hand
  • Leftwards Pushing Hand

Symbols:

  • Pink Heart
  • Light Blue Heart
  • Grey Heart
  • Khanda
  • Wireless

Animals & Nature:

  • Donkey
  • Moose
  • Goose
  • Wing
  • Black Bird
  • Jellyfish
  • Hyacinth

Food & Drink:

  • Pea Pod
  • Ginger

Activity and Objects:

  • Flute
  • Maracas
  • Hair Pick
  • Folding Hand Fan

Twitter is gradually implementing the Twemoji 15.0 designs on its website, with a broader rollout anticipated in the coming weeks. As mentioned earlier, Android users are not expected to receive this update, whereas Twitter for iOS remains unaffected due to its use of Apple’s native system-wide emojis.

Other articles in the category: News

Interac Debit Tap Payments Launch on All STL Buses

The Société de Transport de Laval (STL) and the Autorité Régionale du Transport Métropolitain (ARTM) in Quebec have announced that Interac Debit contactless payment is now accessible across all STL buses. The move marks the final stage of an ambitious research and development project initiated in 2017 to allow onboard credit and debit card payments...
John Quintet
19 mins ago

Google Pixel Feature Drop: June 2023

The latest feature drop for Pixel Phones, Pixel Watches, and Fitbit devices, boasting numerous helpful tools and updates, is officially live. The rollout to devices commenced today and will continue over the ensuing weeks. Pixel Phones will be receiving substantial updates, with a primary focus on safety and user experience. Users can utilize Google Assistant...
John Quintet
17 hours ago