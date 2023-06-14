Twitter Unveils 31 New Emojis with Twemoji 15.0 Update

Twitter has commenced the rollout of its latest emoji list for 2022, under its popular Twemoji style. The update, adding 31 fresh emoticons to its repertoire, encompasses a variety of themes, including the shaking face, the donkey, and the plain pink heart.

This marks the first refresh of Twitter’s Twemoji set since it transitioned to a private platform in October 2022. All the fresh additions are part of Emoji 15.0, as recommended by Unicode in September of the previous year, reports Emojipedia.

The update, however, does not include revisions to any previously released emoji designs. However, tweaks to the Face with Medical Mask, Pleading Face, and Face Holding Back Tears emojis have been noticeable within Twitter’s web application emoji picker tool for a few months.

At the time of reporting, Twitter for Android users are yet to access the Twemoji update due to the discontinuation of its use a few months back. Android devices now display the native emoji design set from either Google Noto Color Emoji or Samsung emoji, depending on the device manufacturer.

Despite the latest update enhancing support for Emoji 15.0 to Twemoji, no additions have been made to the glossy emoji sticker set used by Twitter’s image editing tool and Twitter Status feature.

The new emojis include:

Smileys & People:

Shaking Face

Rightwards Pushing Hand

Leftwards Pushing Hand

Symbols:

Pink Heart

Light Blue Heart

Grey Heart

Khanda

Wireless

Animals & Nature:

Donkey

Moose

Goose

Wing

Black Bird

Jellyfish

Hyacinth

Food & Drink:

Pea Pod

Ginger

Activity and Objects:

Flute

Maracas

Hair Pick

Folding Hand Fan

Twitter is gradually implementing the Twemoji 15.0 designs on its website, with a broader rollout anticipated in the coming weeks. As mentioned earlier, Android users are not expected to receive this update, whereas Twitter for iOS remains unaffected due to its use of Apple’s native system-wide emojis.