Apple Opens its 40th Apple Store in the United Kingdom

Today, Apple opened its doors to customers at its newest store, Apple Battersea, situated in the historic Battersea Power Station in London, England. This new location aims to offer a unique destination where customers, both local and international, can explore and purchase from Apple’s diverse product lineup, seek outstanding service and support, and learn to fully utilize their devices.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail, expressed her excitement about the launch. “Our stores are community hubs where people come together to explore all of Apple’s incredible products and services. The opening of Apple Battersea enables us to expand our reach to even more customers. Positioned just below our new U.K. headquarters, our fantastic team is geared up to offer exceptional support and help customers unleash their creativity,” O’Brien said.

This new Apple store is staffed with highly skilled and deeply knowledgeable team members ready to deliver top-tier service to customers. They will aid customers in learning more about and purchasing the latest Apple products, including the brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air and Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra.

The team is also on hand to offer customized advice, helping customers personalize their Mac, select Apple Watch bands to suit their style, add a personal touch with engraving, unlock additional value with Apple Trade-In, or get started with Personal Setup.

To celebrate the opening, Apple Music will host live performances from Thursday to Sunday outside the store. These will feature local artists, including JGrrey and Kwaye.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the Battersea Arts Centre and Curated Makers, Apple Creatives have supported eight local emerging artists to create ‘Shot on iPhone’ and ‘Made on iPad’ works inspired by the Battersea Power Station. These creations will be available for customers to explore and purchase at Curated Makers, a retailer within the power station that promotes local artists.

Apple Battersea also offers free, educational ‘Today at Apple’ workshops. Taking inspiration from the local area, these unique sessions showcase the best of iPhone photography and iPad creativity. Customers can choose from two bespoke experiences, ‘Photo Tour: Capturing the Story of Battersea Power Station’ and ‘Art Tour: Drawing Perspective at Battersea Power Station,’ where they can learn the skills to create their own artworks.

The new retail store is designed using universal principles that create an inviting and accessible space for everyone. It features varied table and seating heights, expanded assisted listening systems, enhanced visual and acoustic clarity, and access routes that give wheelchair users more space to navigate.

Customers are welcome to explore products and services on the newly designed avenues, engineered for carbon sequestration using sustainably harvested wood. True to Apple’s commitment to the environment, Battersea, like all Apple Stores, is operationally carbon neutral and runs on 100% renewable energy.

Apple Battersea marks the company’s 40th store in the U.K. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Customers can access interactive wallpapers, enjoy one month of Apple TV+ for free, and explore a curated collection of shows, music, apps, games, podcasts, books, and upcoming Today at Apple sessions by visiting the company’s website.