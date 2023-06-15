Apple TV+ Series ‘Silo’ Gets Renewed for Season Two

Apple has greenlit a second season of its post-apocalyptic series Silo ahead of the first season’s finale. Fans of the ongoing series will be delighted to hear that the show will return on Apple TV+ following its June 30th conclusion.

Silo debuted on the Cupertino company’s streaming service on May 5th. It didn’t take long before it began to build some critical and audience reception. The series takes place in a dystopian future. It focuses on a community living within a giant underground silo, spanning hundreds of stories.

The series stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette, an engineer who begins questioning everything after the silo’s number one rule is broken. Silo then follows Juliette as she begins to piece together a much broader mystery regarding the silo and those that govern it. The story is adapted from Hugh Howey’s Wool series by showrunner Graham Yost.

“We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life,” Yost said in a statement to The Verge. “Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honour to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the silo.”

Silo continues to stream on Apple TV+ with a new episode debuting each Friday. On June 30th, the 10-episode run of the inaugural season will conclude.

Although Apple TV+ is commonly regarded for leveraging funny and heartwarming shows like Ted Lasso, Shrinking, and Mythic Quest, it also benefits from supporting more serious and thrilling shows like Severance and Silo.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month.