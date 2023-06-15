Intel Rebrands its Processors into Intel Core, Intel Core Ultra

Intel has just announced a major brand update for its client compute offerings, with the launch of the new Intel Core Ultra and Intel Core processor brands.

The new branding structure, which will debut with the forthcoming Meteor Lake processors, brings several notable changes to Intel’s product lineup.

The Intel Core Ultra processor brand will represent the pinnacle of advanced client processors, whereas the Intel Core processor brand will be streamlined to cater to mainstream client offerings.

Additionally, Intel will adopt a new tiering system—Intel 3/5/7/9—for its upcoming next-generation processors.

The Intel Evo Edition platform brand will also see evolution, focusing on Evo-verified designs that embody Intel’s commitment to exceptional performance and user experience.

Furthermore, Intel will introduce new device labels—Intel vPro Enterprise and Intel vPro Essentials—for commercial systems that meet the relevant criteria.

This brand update aligns with Intel’s client roadmap, which emphasizes innovation and technology leadership. Meteor Lake, a highly anticipated release, will showcase Intel’s dedication to power efficiency and AI capabilities on a larger scale.

Manufactured on the cutting-edge Intel 4 process node, Meteor Lake will introduce chiplet design enabled by Foveros advanced 3D packaging technology.

The processor is set to deliver significant improvements in power efficiency and graphics performance. Notably, it will feature Intel AI Boost, a dedicated AI engine integrated into an Intel client processor for the first time.

Intel’s updated branding structure not only reflects its commitment to technological advancements but also underscores the continued prominence of the Intel Core brand.

With nearly two decades of influence in the PC industry, the Intel Core brand remains a symbol of reliability and performance.