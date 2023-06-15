Rogers and Fido Giving Free Data Bonuses–Check Your Account

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

If you’re a Fido customer, you may want to log into your online account and check for an “exclusive offer” right now that includes free bonus data.

According to some Fido customers on RFD, their accounts are showing a special offer in the form of 10GB and 20GB data bonuses.

“We think you deserve more so we’re giving you more data for FREE! Yeah you read that right. We’ll add a 10GB [20GB] data bonus on your current plan today—no added cost, no new contract, no kidding!”, read the offer.

Customers need to take action and click “get this offer” in order for the free data bonus to be applied to their account.

One Fido customer from last Black Friday’s $30/20GB plan received the 10GB data bonus offer today, while adding the latter did not mention any expiration. Another received a 20GB data bonus offer.

Another user noted their Rogers account was reportedly showing a 20GB data bonus for 24 months.

Some other Fido customers noted their accounts were showing some special promo plans, such as $50/50GB and $60/60GB plans. Others also noted they saw a 5GB free data bonus offer.

It seems like these free bonus data offers are definitely being doled out on a case-by-case basis. Your best bet is to check your account online to see if you have any bonus freebies available. Share your freebies received in the comments below.

