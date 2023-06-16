Mercedes-Benz Integrates ChatGPT into In-Car Voice Control

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

Mercedes-Benz has announced a game-changing collaboration with Azure OpenAI Service, leveraging ChatGPT to revolutionize the in-car experience for drivers.

Merc benz

By integrating ChatGPT, the MBUX Voice Assistant’s “Hey Mercedes” feature will become even more intuitive and conversational. An optional beta program will start June 16, 2023 in the U.S. for over 900.000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system.

One of the standout improvements brought by ChatGPT is its ability to handle expanded tasks. Drivers can access comprehensive responses to inquiries about their destination, find recipes, or obtain answers to complex questions.

This empowers drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road while obtaining the information they need.

ChatGPT’s contextual understanding enables drivers to ask follow-up questions seamlessly. Unlike conventional voice assistants, ChatGPT excels at maintaining context and delivering detailed and relevant responses.

MBUX

Mercedes-Benz is also exploring integration possibilities with third-party services through the ChatGPT plugin ecosystem. This opens up new avenues for drivers, allowing them to accomplish tasks like restaurant reservations and movie ticket bookings using natural speech commands.

“The integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft in our controlled cloud environment is a milestone on our way to making our cars the centre of our customers’ digital lives.”

Our beta programme boosts the existing Hey Mercedes functions such as navigation queries, weather requests and others with the capabilities of ChatGPT,” said Mercedes-Benz CTO Markus Schäfer.

Through the three-month beta program, Mercedes-Benz customers have the opportunity to be early adopters of this new technology.

Customer feedback and insights gathered during the beta phase will shape the future integration of ChatGPT into upcoming versions of the MBUX Voice Assistant.

Other articles in the category: News

Disney+ Pauses Original Programming Commission in Canada: Report

Disney+ has reportedly halted all original commissions in Canada until at least the end of 2023, with the possibility of extending into 2024, reports Variety, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Disney+ officially debuted in Canada in November 2019. Like its counterparts in the region, it has taken some time for the service to...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

Reddit CEO Suggests User Votes to Remove Moderators

In an attempt to quell a user-led protest that has rendered large parts of Reddit inaccessible, CEO Steve Huffman has announced plans to institute rule changes that would allow users to vote out moderators overseeing the protest. Huffman compared the current moderators to a "landed gentry" and expressed his desire for a more democratic system...
John Quintet
2 hours ago