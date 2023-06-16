Mercedes-Benz Integrates ChatGPT into In-Car Voice Control

Mercedes-Benz has announced a game-changing collaboration with Azure OpenAI Service, leveraging ChatGPT to revolutionize the in-car experience for drivers.

By integrating ChatGPT, the MBUX Voice Assistant’s “Hey Mercedes” feature will become even more intuitive and conversational. An optional beta program will start June 16, 2023 in the U.S. for over 900.000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system.

One of the standout improvements brought by ChatGPT is its ability to handle expanded tasks. Drivers can access comprehensive responses to inquiries about their destination, find recipes, or obtain answers to complex questions.

This empowers drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road while obtaining the information they need.

ChatGPT’s contextual understanding enables drivers to ask follow-up questions seamlessly. Unlike conventional voice assistants, ChatGPT excels at maintaining context and delivering detailed and relevant responses.

Mercedes-Benz is also exploring integration possibilities with third-party services through the ChatGPT plugin ecosystem. This opens up new avenues for drivers, allowing them to accomplish tasks like restaurant reservations and movie ticket bookings using natural speech commands.

“The integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft in our controlled cloud environment is a milestone on our way to making our cars the centre of our customers’ digital lives.” Our beta programme boosts the existing Hey Mercedes functions such as navigation queries, weather requests and others with the capabilities of ChatGPT,” said Mercedes-Benz CTO Markus Schäfer.

Through the three-month beta program, Mercedes-Benz customers have the opportunity to be early adopters of this new technology.

Customer feedback and insights gathered during the beta phase will shape the future integration of ChatGPT into upcoming versions of the MBUX Voice Assistant.