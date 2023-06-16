What to Expect App Partners with Disney Baby for Magical Pregnancy Updates

Popular pregnancy tracking app What to Expect has just received a magical update that is set to bring an extra dose of enchantment to expecting parents.

With the latest collaboration between What to Expect and Disney Baby, parents-to-be can now track their baby’s growth using fun size comparisons to beloved Disney objects and characters.

Starting today, expectant parents can visualize their growing baby’s size each week with delightful comparisons to iconic Disney objects and characters.

The collaboration with Disney Baby has brought 42 beloved characters and props from popular Disney and Pixar films into the What to Expect app’s baby size comparison tool, expanding the options for parents-to-be to visualize their baby’s growth.

Using this feature, parents can witness their baby’s progression, starting from being as tiny as Dumbo’s magic feather in week 3 to reaching the size of Cinderella’s glass slipper in week 22.

The comparisons continue, with week 40 showcasing the size of Disney Mickey Mouse’s iconic Sorcerer’s hat from the classic film Fantasia.

The Disney Baby Milestones integration, along with the unveiling of the new Disney Baby logo, is available on iOS and Android platforms in all markets where the app is accessible internationally.

