DoorDash Canada Introduces $1 Deals in Toronto, Vancouver and Halifax

Usman Qureshi
9 seconds ago

DoorDash Canada has partnered with over 500 restaurants to offer $1 menu items in Toronto, Vancouver and Halifax this weekend only.

Image003

From Friday June 23 – Sunday June 25 between 2 pm – 5 pm, consumers can take advantage of this amazing deal from the comfort of their home.

Some of the local favourites participating in the DoorDash promo include the following:

  • Vancouver
    Donair Dude
    Kokomo
    Tacofino
    Juke Fried Chicken
  • Toronto
    Dave’s Hot Chicken
    Naan Kabob
    Happy Burger
    Lazeez Shawarma
  • Halifax
    Cha Time
    Bar Burrito
    Jean’s Chinese
    Habaneros Modern Taco Bar

With $1 menu items available at over 500 participating restaurants, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

This offer is available to new and existing DoorDash customers, so everyone can experience delicious food while supporting local restaurants in their community.

“If you’ve been thinking about ordering that delicious dish from your favourite local restaurant, no better time than this weekend with menu items for just $1 on DoorDash!” said Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada.

Image001

This special promotion gives Canadians the opportunity to explore the best of their neighbourhood and support local restaurants at an affordable cost.”

Additionally, there are tons of other discounts and benefits available on DoorDash all year-long, including DashPass.

Currently, all new and existing Amazon Prime members in Canada can nab a one-year DashPass membership, entirely free of charge.

