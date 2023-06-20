Apple Self Service Repair Now Includes iPhone 14 Lineup, More Macs

Apple has announced the expansion of its Self Service Repair program, making it available for the iPhone 14 lineup and additional Mac models, including the 13-inch MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro.

Since April 2022, Self Service Repair has allowed individuals experienced in repairing electronic devices to access the same manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

To further streamline the repair process, Apple is updating the System Configuration tool used for iPhone repairs, such as displays, batteries, and cameras.

This software tool ensures that repairs made with genuine Apple parts, adhering to international standards, are completed accurately and that the replaced parts are functioning correctly.

System Configuration will be provided for free to all Self Service Repair users and participating service providers in Apple’s repair programs.

Running System Configuration after a repair authenticates genuine Apple parts, updates firmware, and calibrates components to ensure optimal performance and quality.

For repairs involving biometric authentication, such as Touch ID or Face ID, System Configuration establishes a link between the biometric sensors and the Secure Enclave on the device’s logic board, guaranteeing device security and customer privacy.

Apple says Self Service Repair users can now initiate the System Configuration process themselves by entering Diagnostics mode on their devices and following the onscreen instructions.

Additionally, Self Service Repair will be expanded to cover the True Depth camera and top speaker for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, as well as Mac desktops with M1 chips.

This expanded availability will be offered in the United States, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.