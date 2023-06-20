IKEA Canada Debuts AI-Powered Room Design App

IKEA Canada has announced the launch of a new digital experienced powered by artificial intelligence called IKEA Kreativ. Designed to fully immerse customers in personalized room design, Kreativ combines IKEA’s decades of home expertise with cutting-edge technologies like spatial computing, machine learning, and 3D mixed reality.

“IKEA Canada is devoted to assisting people in creating an improved life at home. IKEA Kreativ is about enhancing our omnichannel approach to create solutions that are inventive while enabling consumers to visualize their ideal home design in a creative way,” said Carmen Ciesielski, Director of Home Furnishing and Design at IKEA Canada, in a statement.

The core technology of IKEA Kreativ was developed by the Silicon Valley AI specialists, Geomagical Labs, which was acquired by Ingka Group (IKEA Retail) in April 2020. The user-friendly experience of Kreativ is intended to inspire customers, unlock their creative potential, and help them visualize how IKEA’s home furnishing solutions can be incorporated into their own spaces.

With IKEA Kreativ, now accessible on the IKEA app and at IKEA.ca, customers have the ability to:

Explore IKEA products in a 3D showroom – Customers can discover IKEA’s product range, combinations, and design ideas in a gallery of over 50 3D showrooms.

View IKEA products in lifelike settings – Customers can easily interchange, move, rotate, stack, and hang IKEA products to pick the ideal option.

Design their own living spaces – The IKEA Kreativ Scene Scanner™, incorporated into the IKEA app, allows customers to create lifelike 3D replicas of their own spaces. Customers can take a series of photos of their room which are automatically processed into a wide-angle, interactive replica with accurate dimensions and perspective.

Imagine a better life at home, from anywhere – Once customers have designed their optimal space, they can add products to their cart, save their design ideas to their IKEA account, and even share these designs with family and friends. Since virtual rooms are stored in the cloud, they can be accessed and designed from anywhere.

IKEA Kreativ is available for free. Customers can access this room design experience by downloading the IKEA app from the App Store, Google Play, or by visiting IKEA.ca.