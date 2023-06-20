New on Disney+ Canada: July 2023

We’re nearly into the month of July and that means another list of new shows and movies coming to Disney+ Canada. Below is a list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada for July 2023, including Star, Disney, Marvel and National Geographic.

Star

July 1 Revenant (S1, New Episode)

July 4 How I Met Your Father (S2, New Episode) Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (S2, New Episode)

July 5 Dr. Romantic (S3, New Episodes) FX’s The Secrets of Hillsong (S1) Shadow Detective (S2, New Episodes) The Clearing (S1, New Episode) The Zone: Survival Mission (S2, New Episode)

July 6 The Kardashians (S3, New Episode)

July 7 A Place to Fight For (Une zone à défendre) Revenant (S1, New Episode) The Ashley Madison Affair

July 8 BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach: Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, Premiere Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET Revenant (S1, New Episode)

July 11 How I Met Your Father (S2, New Episodes) Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (S2, New Episode)

July 12 Dr. Romantic (S3, New Episodes) Shadow Detective (S2, New Episode) The Golden Spoon (S1) The Zone: Survival Mission (S2, New Episode)

July 13 The Jewel Thief The Kardashians (S3, New Episode)

July 14 Revenant (S1, New Episode)

July 15 BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach: Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET Revenant (S1, New Episode)

July 19 FX’s The Bear (S2) Shadow Detective (S2, New Episodes) The Watchful Eye (S1) The Zone: Survival Mission (S2, New Episode)

July 20 The Kardashians (S3, New Episode)

July 21 Freddy Got Fingered Revenant (S1, New Episode)

July 22 BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach: Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET Revenant (S1, New Episode)

July 24 Futurama (S11, Premiere Episode)

July 26 Drag Me to Dinner (S1) Shadow Detective (S2, New Episodes)

July 27 The Kardashians (S3, New Episode)

July 28 Revenant (S1, New Episode)

July 29 BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach: Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET Revenant (S1, New Episode)

July 30 Imagine Dragons Live# Disney



Disney

July 5 Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire Premiere

July 7 Aquamania Bath Day Building a Building Figaro and Frankie Goofy Gymnastics The Skeleton Dance

July 12 Bluey (S3, Batch 2)

July 28 The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly



Marvel

July 5 Secret Invasion (New Episode)

July 12 Secret Invasion (New Episode)

July 19 Secret Invasion (New Episode)

July 26 Secret Invasion (New Episode)



National Geographic

July 7 Pride From Above (Special) Premiere



July 12 Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)

July 26 America’s National Parks (S2) Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)



