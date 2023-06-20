New on Disney+ Canada: July 2023

We’re nearly into the month of July and that means another list of new shows and movies coming to Disney+ Canada. Below is a list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada for July 2023, including Star, Disney, Marvel and National Geographic.

Star

  • July 1
    • Revenant (S1, New Episode)
  • July 4
    • How I Met Your Father (S2, New Episode)
    • Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (S2, New Episode)
  • July 5
    • Dr. Romantic (S3, New Episodes)
    • FX’s The Secrets of Hillsong (S1)
    • Shadow Detective (S2, New Episodes)
    • The Clearing (S1, New Episode)
    • The Zone: Survival Mission (S2, New Episode)
  • July 6
    • The Kardashians (S3, New Episode)
  • July 7
    • A Place to Fight For (Une zone à défendre)
    • Revenant (S1, New Episode)
    • The Ashley Madison Affair
  • July 8
    • BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach: Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, Premiere Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET
    • Revenant (S1, New Episode)
  • July 11
    • How I Met Your Father (S2, New Episodes)
    • Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (S2, New Episode)
  • July 12
    • Dr. Romantic (S3, New Episodes)
    • Shadow Detective (S2, New Episode)
    • The Golden Spoon (S1)
    • The Zone: Survival Mission (S2, New Episode)
  • July 13
    • The Jewel Thief
    • The Kardashians (S3, New Episode)
  • July 14
    • Revenant (S1, New Episode)
  • July 15
    • BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach: Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET
    • Revenant (S1, New Episode)
  • July 19
    • FX’s The Bear (S2)
    • Shadow Detective (S2, New Episodes)
    • The Watchful Eye (S1)
    • The Zone: Survival Mission (S2, New Episode)
  • July 20
    • The Kardashians (S3, New Episode)
  • July 21
    • Freddy Got Fingered
    • Revenant (S1, New Episode)
  • July 22
    • BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach: Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET
    • Revenant (S1, New Episode)
  • July 24
    • Futurama (S11, Premiere Episode)
  • July 26
    • Drag Me to Dinner (S1)
    • Shadow Detective (S2, New Episodes)
  • July 27
    • The Kardashians (S3, New Episode)
  • July 28
    • Revenant (S1, New Episode)
  • July 29
    • BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach: Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET
    • Revenant (S1, New Episode)
  • July 30
    • Imagine Dragons Live# Disney

Disney

  • July 5
    • Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire Premiere
  • July 7
    • Aquamania
    • Bath Day
    • Building a Building
    • Figaro and Frankie
    • Goofy Gymnastics
    • The Skeleton Dance
  • July 12
    • Bluey (S3, Batch 2)
  • July 28
    • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly

Marvel

  • July 5
    • Secret Invasion (New Episode)
  • July 12
    • Secret Invasion (New Episode)
  • July 19
    • Secret Invasion (New Episode)
  • July 26
    • Secret Invasion (New Episode)

National Geographic

  • July 7
    • Pride From Above (Special) Premiere
  • July 12
    • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)
  • July 26
    • America’s National Parks (S2)
    • Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)

