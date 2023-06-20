New on Disney+ Canada: July 2023

We’re nearly into the month of July and that means another list of new shows and movies coming to Disney+ Canada. Below is a list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada for July 2023, including Star, Disney, Marvel and National Geographic.
Star
July 1
Revenant (S1, New Episode)
July 4
How I Met Your Father (S2, New Episode)
Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (S2, New Episode)
July 5
Dr. Romantic (S3, New Episodes)
FX’s The Secrets of Hillsong (S1)
Shadow Detective (S2, New Episodes)
The Clearing (S1, New Episode)
The Zone: Survival Mission (S2, New Episode)
July 6
The Kardashians (S3, New Episode)
July 7
A Place to Fight For (Une zone à défendre)
Revenant (S1, New Episode)
The Ashley Madison Affair
July 8
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach: Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, Premiere Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET
Revenant (S1, New Episode)
July 11
How I Met Your Father (S2, New Episodes)
Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (S2, New Episode)
July 12
Dr. Romantic (S3, New Episodes)
Shadow Detective (S2, New Episode)
The Golden Spoon (S1)
The Zone: Survival Mission (S2, New Episode)
July 13
The Jewel Thief
The Kardashians (S3, New Episode)
July 14
Revenant (S1, New Episode)
July 15
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach: Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET
Revenant (S1, New Episode)
July 19
FX’s The Bear (S2)
Shadow Detective (S2, New Episodes)
The Watchful Eye (S1)
The Zone: Survival Mission (S2, New Episode)
July 20
The Kardashians (S3, New Episode)
July 21
Freddy Got Fingered
Revenant (S1, New Episode)
July 22
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach: Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET
Revenant (S1, New Episode)
July 24
Futurama (S11, Premiere Episode)
July 26
Drag Me to Dinner (S1)
Shadow Detective (S2, New Episodes)
July 27
The Kardashians (S3, New Episode)
July 28
Revenant (S1, New Episode)
July 29
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach: Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode) at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET
Revenant (S1, New Episode)
July 30
Imagine Dragons Live# Disney
Disney
July 5
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire Premiere
July 7
Aquamania
Bath Day
Building a Building
Figaro and Frankie
Goofy Gymnastics
The Skeleton Dance
July 12
Bluey (S3, Batch 2)
July 28
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly