Apple Arcade to Get 5 New Games Including Ubisoft’s Rabbids

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple Arcade is gearing gears up to introduce five new games, including  Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, Return to Monkey Island+, Tomb of the Mask+, Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+, and the spatial marvel Where Cards Fall.

Launching on May 30, Where Cards Fall also promises players with Apple Vision Pro an immersive journey through dreamlike spatial puzzles, offering a visually stunning experience. With intuitive controls crafted for Apple Vision Pro, gamers can expect a captivating narrative set amidst mesmerizing 3D landscapes.

On June 6, gamers will delight in the mischievous antics of the Rabbids in Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, an uproarious adventure card battler set across multiple dimensions.

Alongside this zany escapade, players can immerse themselves in the nostalgia of Return to Monkey Island+, a modern take on classic point-and-click adventures, and Tomb of the Mask+, a retro-style platformer filled with perilous challenges.

Adding to the excitement is Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+, offering players a chance to immerse themselves in the glamorous world of wedding planning. From designing dresses to navigating bridal boutiques, players will embark on a stylish journey across six dazzling locations.

May also brings updates to beloved titles such as Hello Kitty Island Adventure, WHAT THE CAR?, and Ridiculous Fishing EX, ensuring a constant stream of fresh content for Apple Arcade subscribers.

With no ads or in-app purchases, Apple Arcade continues to redefine gaming, offering a diverse range of experiences for players of all ages and preferences.

