Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max: Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in Q1

In Q1 of 2024, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max was as the best-selling smartphone, marking the first time this model has topped sales charts in a non-seasonal quarter.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker, the top 10 list for Q1 2024 was dominated by Apple and Samsung, each claiming five spots. This quarter also saw every top 10 smartphone being 5G capable, which was also a big milestone.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s popularity shows a growing consumer preference for high-end smartphones. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro led sales in the top three spots, while the iPhone 15 Plus was in eighth spot. These models now account for half of Apple’s total sales, a huge increase from 24% in Q1 2020.

Over 60% of Apple’s sales value now comes from its Pro models, underscoring their importance as major revenue drivers.

Samsung also showed strong performance with its Galaxy S24 series, particularly the Ultra and base variants, which ranked fifth and ninth, respectively. The success of the S24 series can be attributed to Samsung’s early update of the model and its integration of generative AI technology.

The report comes after Apple shared its latest Q2 earnings, with revenue dropping and iPhone sales declining 10%, year-over-year. Apple still saw $90.8 billion in revenue for the quarter.

“Looking ahead, we’re getting ready for an exciting product announcement next week that we think our customers will love. And next month, we have our Worldwide Developers Conference, which has generated enormous enthusiasm from our developers. We can’t wait to reveal what we have in store,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook at the time.

The trend of consumers holding onto their devices longer due to incremental upgrades is leading to a greater focus on purchasing high-end models, says Counterpoint.