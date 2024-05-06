New ‘iPhone 17 Slim’ with 6.55-Inch Display Rumored for 2025

While the iPhone 16 series is still on the horizon, whispers of an all-new “iPhone 17 Slim” have surfaced early, which is expected to debut in September 2025 (via MacRumors).

According to Jeff Pu, an analyst with investment firm Haitong, Apple is gearing up to introduce the “iPhone 17 Slim” model, poised to replace the Plus variant in its lineup.

Anticipated features include a sleeker design, a 6.6-inch display, an advanced A18 or A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 24-megapixel front camera, and a cutting-edge 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

Further insights provided by display industry analyst Ross Young shed light on the device’s specifications, suggesting a 6.55-inch display size for the iPhone 17 Slim. This adjustment positions it slightly smaller than its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Plus, which boasts a 6.7-inch screen.

While specifics regarding external design changes remain scarce, Pu hints at a potential shift towards an aluminum chassis for the iPhone 17 Slim, departing from the titanium casing found in Pro models.

The introduction of a smaller display for the iPhone 17 Slim serves to distinguish it from the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max, while still offering a larger screen compared to the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, which are expected to feature 6.1- and 6.3-inch displays, respectively.

With a new ’Slim’ iPhone, Apple appears poised to redefine the smartphone landscape once again.