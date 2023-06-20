Trevor Noah Partners with Spotify on New Weekly Talk Show Podcast

The former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, is partnering with Spotify, launching a new weekly talk show later this year.

Noah left The Daily Show in late 2022 following seven years of being in the hosting seat. Now, as reported by Variety, he is launching a new project on Spotify. The weekly podcast will mix “signature humour and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment,” according to a Spotify spokesperson.

Noah’s project will be under the “Spotify original” banner. However, it’s confirmed that the show will not be exclusive to the platform. The unnamed show will be available to listen to across many unmentioned platforms. This is a rather unprecedented deal for Spotify. In the past, the streamer has signed exclusive deals with creators including Joe Rogan, Dax Shepard, Emma Chamberlain, and Alex Cooper.

Noah states that the show will allow him to “engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people.” He also jokes and says, “We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

The news of the partnership broke during the Cannes Lions conference. In the midst of the Spotify Beach daytime lineup, Noah and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek revealed the project. The two also talked about ways creators can connect with audiences using new technology and mediums.

Spotify has been growing its catalogue of podcasts since 2019. Over the years, more then 5 million podcasts are published on Spotify, with more than 100 million listeners. News of Noah’s partnership comes days after the announcement that the streamer is ending its podcast deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. After 12 episodes of Archetypes, the project will not be produced any longer.

As of now, there’s no formal release schedule for when Noah’s project will debut. However, it is tentatively scheduled to begin sometime this year.