Apple Reveals New Apple Arcade Arrivals for May 2024

Apple has revealed the latest batch of arrivals Apple Arcade subscribers can start playing in May 2024.

Starting May 2nd, Apple Arcade subscribers can access and begin playing Dicey Dungeons+, A Slight Chance of Sawblades+, and Summer Pop+. Each game can be installed on any eligible Apple device and played as long as a subscription to Apple Arcade remains active.

Check out more details on the three new games available on Apple Arcade.

Dicey Dungeons+ is a roguelike deck-building game where players must face monsters as they seek out new loot. Level up your heroes and expand your deck as you work towards bringing down Lady Luck. Players must carefully plan their next move and strategize as dice rolls dictate the future.

A Slight Chance of Sawblades+ is described as a “quirky yet challenging retro 2D pixelated platforming game.” It’s been developed by solo Singaporean developer Yong Kian Chin. The game features high-speed score-chasing arcade gameplay where players will dodge, jump, and somersault over sawblades to rack up a high score. Players can also look to rise the ranks on the leaderboard.

Finally, Summer Pop+ is a match-three title from Beijing-based game studio Happy Elements. Players can complete hundreds of levels by matching animals and making combos to trigger effects. Players can also go fishing, gather ingredients for ice cream, collect candies, and join the Green Idol while visiting the beach paradise.

Apple Arcade’s $8.99 monthly subscription service allows users to play new games each month. With an active subscription, players have unlimited access to the growing catalogue of games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.