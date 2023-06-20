WhatsApp Rolls Out Silence Unknown Callers, Privacy Checkup Features

WhatsApp has just introduced two new privacy features i.e. Silence Unknown Callers and Privacy Checkup, that aim to provide even better security measures for its users.

Silence Unknown Callers is specifically designed to grant users more control over their incoming calls and ensure their privacy. It automatically screens out spam, scams, and calls from unknown numbers.

Although these calls won’t ring on your phone, they will still be visible in your Call list, just in case they turn out to be from someone important.

To further ensure that users are fully aware of the privacy options available to them, WhatsApp has also introduced a new Privacy Checkup feature. This step-by-step feature acts as a comprehensive guide, leading users through essential privacy settings.

By accessing the Privacy settings and selecting ‘Start checkup,’ users can navigate through various privacy layers that reinforce the security of their messages, calls, and personal information.

WhatsApp acknowledges the significance of securing private communications, as it strives to provide a safe space for users to interact.

To spread awareness about the importance of privacy, the company plans to adopt innovative methods to communicate this message worldwide. Starting this week, WhatsApp is encouraging users to reach out to their friends and loved ones securely through private messages.

Earlier this month WhatsApp announced the launch of Channels, a new one-way broadcast tool.

Channels are designed to be a simple, reliable, and private platform for admins to share content in the form of text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls with their followers.