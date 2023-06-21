Apple’s Beats Studio Pro Headphones Confirmed in FCC Filing

Apple’s new Beats Studio Pro headphones have just made an appearance in the FCC filings, signaling that the launch date may be just around the corner (via MacRumors).

While Apple has not yet officially announced the Beats Studio Pro headphones, keen observers had previously spotted them in the macOS Ventura 13.4 update in May.

According to the FCC filings, the headphones bear the model number A2924 and the identifier BeatsStudioPro1,1.

The upcoming Beats Studio Pro will serve as an upgraded version of the Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones, which have been in the market for several years.

Insights from software code imply that the Beats Studio Pro headphones will be a result of collaboration between Apple and Samuel Ross of A-Cold-Wall, who recently joined Beats as a “principal design consultant.”

While the design appears to be mostly identical to the Beats Studio3 headphones, Apple is expected to incorporate internal enhancements to warrant the “Pro” designation.

Among the anticipated improvements, the headphones might feature an updated Apple-designed chip, along with enhancements to the Active Noise Cancellation and the addition of a Transparency Mode.

Apple also plans to integrate “Hey Siri” support, a notable feature absent in the current Studio3 headphones.